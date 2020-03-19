Motorsport

Formula 1 considering delay to 2021 rules

19 March 2020 - 17:02 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari SF 1000 during pre-season testing, on 27 February 2020, in Barcelona, Spain.
Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari SF 1000 during pre-season testing, on 27 February 2020, in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One could push back a major rules revamp to 2022 on Thursday with bosses and teams discussing by telephone the impact of the spreading coronavirus on this season and next.

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto told the www.formula1.com website that his Italian team, who started a three-week factory shutdown on Thursday after Formula One cancelled the August break, was willing to do what was necessary.

“We will have a conference call with all the other teams, F1 and (governing body) FIA to discuss the situation and the impact it has not only on this season but also on the next one,” he said.

“We must carefully evaluate every aspect and see if it is not really the case to think about possibly postponing the introduction of the new 2021 technical rules.

“In any case, Ferrari is ready to take responsibility for a choice that must be made in the ultimate interest of this sport, it is certainly not the time for selfishness and tactics.”

The sport is due to introduce major technical and sporting changes next year, along with a cost cap and restructured governance.

The change, one of the biggest in the sport's recent history and years in the making, is aimed at levelling the playing field and improving the racing.

Teams face significant financial pressures, however, as they devote resources to designing radically different cars for 2021 while also developing the 2020 ones.

Privately-run outfits, such as former champions Williams who finished last in 2019, are already operating on tight budgets that risk shrinking further after the cancellation and postponement of races.

Teams get much of their income from the sport's overall revenues.

Multiple sources told Reuters that postponing the 2021 regulations by a year was on the agenda, along with race rescheduling.

Formula One's commercial MD Ross Brawn told Sky Sports F1 television recently that weekends could be condensed in a restructured calendar.

“I think by freeing up the August break, we give ourselves several weekends where we can have a race. And I think we can build a pretty decent calendar for the rest of the year,” said the Briton.

“One thing we have been talking about is two-day weekends, and therefore if we have a triple header (three races on successive Sundays) with two-day weekends, that could be an option.

“I think what we need from the teams this year is flexibility, I think they've got to give some scope to do these things ... we've got to make sure we've got a season that gives a good economic opportunity for the teams.”

Formula One is hoping to start racing again at the end of May, subject to review, but what was billed as a record 22-race season has already lost the Australian opener with three other rounds postponed so far.

MORE

SA could host a Formula 1 Grand Prix ‘as soon as 2022’

Scheckters and co. believe they have the funding problems licked, and Kyalami will soon be back on the calendar
Motoring
9 hours ago

Virtual races to fill sporting void left by coronavirus

The coronavirus has brought sport to a standstill, but the virtual world is seizing the opportunity to fill the void, with athletes rushing to join ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Motorsport South Africa suspends racing events due to Covid-19

In light of the government’s decision to prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people for the foreseeable future, Motorsport South Africa (MSA) on ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  2. Land Rover announces pricing for new Defender in SA New Models
  3. When your vehicle is most likely to be stolen and how you can prevent it from ... Features
  4. The mighty Mercedes 190 E 'Evolution II' celebrates its 30th anniversary Features
  5. SA could host a Formula 1 Grand Prix ‘as soon as 2022’ Motorsport

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X