South Africa

Bloemfontein Mediclinic reports first Covid-19 case in the Free State

19 March 2020 - 16:52 By Naledi Shange
Mediclinic says a person who turned up at its Bloemfontein facility has tested positive for the virus.
Mediclinic says a person who turned up at its Bloemfontein facility has tested positive for the virus.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

The Free State apparently has its first confirmed case of Covid-19.

According to Mediclinic, a person who reported to its Bloemfontein facility has tested positive for the virus.

However, this was not reflected in the latest statistics provided by the NICD and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, where the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was announced as 150.

The new cases are in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and one in Mpumalanga.

“Mediclinic can confirm that an individual who presented at Mediclinic Bloemfontein tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The patient has not been admitted in any Mediclinic facility,” the company said in a statement.

“The hospital is currently following up with all contacts of this patient, in collaboration with the department of health.”

It said it was following all guidelines to ensure the safety of staff.

READ MORE:

Coronavirus may survive in the air for three hours and on surfaces for up to three days

Coronavirus could survive in the air for up to three hours, suggests a study published on Tuesday in a top medical journal.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

SA erecting emergency 40km fence at Beitbridge border to halt virus

A new 40km fence will be erected at the Beitbridge border post as one of the emergency measures that the government is implementing to mitigate the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

How to get #datafree information on coronavirus in SA

South Africans can now access government's official coronavirus website free
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X