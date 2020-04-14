Formula E teams up with Unicef in coronavirus appeal

The all-electric Formula E motor racing series is partnering the UN children's fund Unicef to support a global coronavirus appeal, it announced on Tuesday.

Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle said the series, currently on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic, was making an immediate donation.

It will also continue the relationship once racing resumes to raise funds and awareness, using the sport's marketing and social media platforms to tell stories around health and education.

"Formula E was founded with a purpose of reducing global climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, a mission which aims to provide a safer, cleaner life for future generations," said Reigle. "Today we are taking immediate action to protect future generations from a global health emergency."

The series said about 1.5-billion children were missing out on education because schools were closed worldwide as a result of the pandemic, while families risked losing livelihoods and falling into poverty.

Last month Formula E suspended its season, which runs from December to July.