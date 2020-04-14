South Africa

Burglars, vandals strike at 26 Northern Cape schools during lockdown

14 April 2020 - 12:21 By Naledi Shange
Schools are under attack during the lockdown, with 26 vandalised in the Northern Cape while Mpumalanga has recorded at least 70 school invasions. Gauteng has reported more than 50 incidents so far during the during the lockdown.
Image: JR Korpa on Unsplash

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says burglars and vandals have struck at schools in the Northern Cape during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mpumalanga has recorded at least 70 school invasions while Gauteng reported more than 50 during the period. 

Sadtu said in a statement that 26 schools in the Northern Cape had been vandalised or broken into. 

“The country is now faced with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting learning and teaching. Our education system is already facing difficult and trying times because of this pandemic. We cannot be side-tracked by these barbaric acts. We strongly condemn these acts,” the union said.

“The breaking-in at schools, damaging and stealing property are mischievous acts that are highly unacceptable. Schools are the most important institutions for formal learning for all. It is where the general education and lifelong learning of all our learners should take place.” 

Sadtu called for the culprits to be arrested.

“While we understand the role and mandate the SA Police Service has at hand, we want to call on our law-enforcement agencies to make sure the perpetrators are brought to book. These perpetrators have contravened lockdown regulations by leaving their homes to commit these ghastly acts and vandalise government institutions,” the union said.

Sadtu called on communities to help protect schools.

