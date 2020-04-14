Burglars, vandals strike at 26 Northern Cape schools during lockdown

“The country is now faced with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting learning and teaching. Our education system is already facing difficult and trying times because of this pandemic. We cannot be side-tracked by these barbaric acts. We strongly condemn these acts,” the union said.

“The breaking-in at schools, damaging and stealing property are mischievous acts that are highly unacceptable. Schools are the most important institutions for formal learning for all. It is where the general education and lifelong learning of all our learners should take place.”

Sadtu called for the culprits to be arrested.

“While we understand the role and mandate the SA Police Service has at hand, we want to call on our law-enforcement agencies to make sure the perpetrators are brought to book. These perpetrators have contravened lockdown regulations by leaving their homes to commit these ghastly acts and vandalise government institutions,” the union said.

Sadtu called on communities to help protect schools.