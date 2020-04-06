Cargumentative
PODCAST | Virtual is the new reality for motoring enthusiasts
06 April 2020 - 14:19
In this episode of Cargumentative the guys host a special show dedicated to SIM racing - an online sport that's making headlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.
To find out more about it, how it works and what you need to take part, they are joined in their virtual studio by eSport enthusiasts Richard Hering and George Smith.
Sit down, plug in and gear up:
