PODCAST | Virtual is the new reality for motoring enthusiasts

06 April 2020 - 14:19 By Motoring Reporter
General view inside the arena during the Gran Turismo Nations Cup Grand Final at Luna Park on February 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Image: Jack Thomas - Gran Turismo/Gran Turismo via Getty Images

In this episode of Cargumentative the guys host a special show dedicated to SIM racing - an online sport that's making headlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To find out more about it, how it works and what you need to take part, they are joined in their virtual studio by eSport enthusiasts Richard Hering and George Smith​.

Sit down, plug in and gear up: 

