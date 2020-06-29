Face masks and no fans: What F1's new normal will look like

Formula One starts its season in Austria this week, with teams, drivers and fans coming to terms with the new normal as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These are some of the changes you can expect:

No spectators

The opening races of the season will for the first time be held behind closed doors, with no fans, sponsors, VIPs or guests and limits on the number of people allowed in.

Teams can have no more than 80 staff each (compared with the usual 130), with an operational core of 60. The atmosphere will be very different – the average three-day attendance at a Formula One weekend is around 150,000.

Personal protection

Anyone travelling to Austria must first test negative for Covid-19 and then undergo tests every five days - and immediately if they show symptoms. There will be temperature checks, social distancing and "bubbles within bubbles", with teams isolated within the overall paddock bubble.

There will be minimal interaction between teams and face masks will have to be worn by mechanics and engineers for much of the time.