Grosjean blames financial reasons for Haas driver clear-out

The US-owned Haas Formula One team announced on Thursday they will have an all-new driver line-up next year, with departing Frenchman Romain Grosjean blaming the decision on financial reasons.

Grosjean, 34, has been at the Ferrari-powered team since 2016, with 28-year-old Danish driver Kevin Magnussen joining in 2017.

Both now face uncertain futures, recognising that their chances of finding a seat elsewhere in Formula One were slim.

Team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters in a video conference at the Portuguese Grand Prix that the decision was taken two or three weeks ago and he informed the drivers last week.

Grosjean, who posted a message on social media declaring “the last chapter is closed and the book is finished”, said the call came as no surprise.

“I knew probably one of us would be out at the end of the year, just because the situation around the world and Covid has made it very hard financially for a lot of companies,” he told reporters.

“That's why I said to Guenther ... when he called me, that I was expecting one of us, and he said, 'No, for financial reasons, I need both of you out'. So fair enough, I fully understand.”