V&A Waterfront to offer drive-through Covid-19 testing for R850
The V&A Waterfront will launch its drive-through Covid-19 testing facility with Dis-Chem on Saturday and results will be available the next day
Cape Town's V&A Waterfront has announced that it will offer visitors of all ages the convenience of a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility.
In partnership with Dis-Chem, the tourist attraction will launch the public facility on Saturday and it will cost R850 for a swab test.
The facility will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturday. Extended hours and Sundays are planned for December.
The Covid-19 testing facility will be located at Battery Park in the V&A’s Canal District, with entrances via Alfred Street and Dock Road.
The V&A’s CEO David Green said Dis-Chem trained nursing practitioners would undertake the swab tests and the lab results would be linked to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) database.
“Our drive-through Covid-19 testing facility represents another weapon in our arsenal against the virus. In the fight against the pandemic, we need to make it easier for people to be tested,” said Green.
“It’s vital for us, and for our city’s economy, that our retail, hospitality and leisure services can resume safely. Since the beginning of the lockdown we’ve scaled up our use of technology and other examples of this include our click and collect drive-through shopping solutions and our contactless parking payment.”
The Waterfront was named the first tourist attraction in SA to be considered Covid-19 safe in July.
“We remain resolutely committed to creating a safe space for our visitors and staff by constantly ensuring that our health measures are in line with the latest global scientific evidence.
“By doing this, the V&A became the first South African leisure destination to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) safe travels stamp of approval. We are proud of this achievement, as the stamp is awarded only once all globally recognised health and hygiene protocols have been implemented,” said Green.
Results for the tests will be available the next day and they will be communicated via e-mail and SMS. All results are automatically communicated to the NICD.
Payment for the test should be made by credit or debit card. It is not covered by medical aid providers.
To prevent backlogs, visitors are requested to preregister online via Dis-Chem, however, arrivals on the day will be permitted to register on-site.