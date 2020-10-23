V&A Waterfront to offer drive-through Covid-19 testing for R850

Cape Town's V&A Waterfront has announced that it will offer visitors of all ages the convenience of a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility.

In partnership with Dis-Chem, the tourist attraction will launch the public facility on Saturday and it will cost R850 for a swab test.

The facility will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 2pm on Saturday. Extended hours and Sundays are planned for December.

The Covid-19 testing facility will be located at Battery Park in the V&A’s Canal District, with entrances via Alfred Street and Dock Road.

The V&A’s CEO David Green said Dis-Chem trained nursing practitioners would undertake the swab tests and the lab results would be linked to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) database.

“Our drive-through Covid-19 testing facility represents another weapon in our arsenal against the virus. In the fight against the pandemic, we need to make it easier for people to be tested,” said Green.

“It’s vital for us, and for our city’s economy, that our retail, hospitality and leisure services can resume safely. Since the beginning of the lockdown we’ve scaled up our use of technology and other examples of this include our click and collect drive-through shopping solutions and our contactless parking payment.”