Motorsport

Saudi Arabia to host Formula E's first night race

24 November 2020 - 11:25 By Reuters
Saudi Arabia will host Formula E's first night race in Diriyah next February.
Image: Zak Mauger/FIA ABB Formula E/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia will host Formula E's first night race with a double-header in Diriyah next February, the all-electric series announced on Tuesday.

Organisers said low consumption LED floodlights would be powered by fully renewable energy, using low-carbon certified hydrogenated vegetable oil made from sustainable materials.

Diriyah has hosted Formula E since 2018, and next year's races will be the third and fourth in a championship that starts in Chile.

Saudi Arabia is also due to host a Formula One race for the first time next year, and that will also be at night in Jeddah in November.

