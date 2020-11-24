South African indie game Freja and the False Prophecy nominated as a finalist in the Nordic Game Discovery Contest

Cape Town studio Unsigned Double’s game has made it to the finals of the Nordic Game Discovery Contest in Sweden next weekend, nominated for the event’s coveted Game of the Year prize.

The Nordic Game Discovery Contest is an unconventional games show that has “contestants compete live onstage in an entertaining round-based battle for points”. Viewers can tune in to watch each video presentation, and then vote for their winners on the NG20+ Discord channel. Having won the local NGDC qualifiers at Playtopia MGA in 2019, Freja and the False Prophecy is now up against 16 other games in the finals, from 25 to 27 November.

Unsigned Double funded the game on Kickstarter in October, promising a “magical and expansive world of Norse mythology”, realised with a unique hand-drawn aesthetic and Metroidvania mechanics.

Freja and the False Prophecy invites players to take on the role of a Viking shield-maiden who wakes from a shipwreck to find her world in turmoil. Armed with an axe and shield, players must guide Freja through the Nine Realms in search of answers, while facing challenges and foes.

A demo is also available to download at the same link.