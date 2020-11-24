GamersLIVE

South African indie game Freja and the False Prophecy nominated as a finalist in the Nordic Game Discovery Contest

24 November 2020 - 11:25 By Tarryn van der Byl
Unsigned Double Collective is a new studio from Cape Town, South Africa.
Cape Town studio Unsigned Double’s game has made it to the finals of the Nordic Game Discovery Contest in Sweden next weekend, nominated for the event’s coveted Game of the Year prize.

The Nordic Game Discovery Contest is an unconventional games show that has “contestants compete live onstage in an entertaining round-based battle for points”. Viewers can tune in to watch each video presentation, and then vote for their winners on the NG20+ Discord channel. Having won the local NGDC qualifiers at Playtopia MGA in 2019, Freja and the False Prophecy is now up against 16 other games in the finals, from 25 to 27 November.

Unsigned Double funded the game on Kickstarter in October, promising a “magical and expansive world of Norse mythology”, realised with a unique hand-drawn aesthetic and Metroidvania mechanics.

Freja and the False Prophecy invites players to take on the role of a Viking shield-maiden who wakes from a shipwreck to find her world in turmoil. Armed with an axe and shield, players must guide Freja through the Nine Realms in search of answers, while facing challenges and foes.

A demo is also available to download at the same link.

Find us on Kickstarter to see more: https://kck.st/2Q5FbpY A tale written in blood. A mystery to uncover. A journey of self discovery. Freja and the False Prophecy is a dark 2d action-adventure game set in the world of norse mythology.

To get involved with NGDC and vote for Freja and the False Prophecy, register now with the event’s website.

This article was brought to you by NAG

