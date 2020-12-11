Motorsport

FORMULA ONE

Bottas looks to end run of misfortune with season-ending win

The Mercedes driver has finished on the podium just once in the last four races in the most dominant car on the grid

11 December 2020 - 12:16 By Reuters
Valtteri Bottas (left) has underperformed but also been very unlucky this season.
Valtteri Bottas (left) has underperformed but also been very unlucky this season.
Image: Reuters

Valtteri Bottas said he needs to up his game to snap a streak of bad luck and poor performances heading into Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver has finished on the podium just once in the last four races despite driving the most dominant car on the grid, taking second place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in early November.

In the three races since, he has cobbled together two minor points-paying finishes.

“All I can say that since Imola, it’s been a run of really, really bad luck,” Bottas told reporters via video conference from the Yas Marina circuit on Thursday.

“Definitely, I feel like I’ve not really been performing at my best in the last few races. I feel that I need to do better.”

Bottas was handicapped by a damaged floor at Imola.

At the next race, a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix, he picked up damage on the opening lap, spun six times and finished a lap down on team mate Lewis Hamilton who wrapped up a record-equalling seventh title with a drive to victory.

In Bahrain, Bottas suffered a puncture that compromised his race and finished eighth.

At last week's Sakhir Grand Prix, he was outshone by new boy George Russell, who replaced Hamilton after the Briton contracted Covid-19, on his Mercedes debut.

Bottas said losing the title for four years in a row to Hamilton, who has won 11 races this year to the Finn’s two and will be back in Abu Dhabi after testing negative for Covid-19, had taken its toll.

“For sure it has an effect,” said Bottas.

“But everyone knows how sensitive mentally this sport is.”

The 31-year-old said he had shut out the headlines and social media comments after the Sakhir race and arrived in Abu Dhabi rejuvenated.

“I feel again full of energy for the new weekend and feel that I’m in a place that I can perform,” he said.

“It would be a much nicer feeling to go into the break with a good result, a race win under your belt.” 

MORE

Valtteri Bottas looks to be on borrowed time at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas looks increasingly on borrowed time at Mercedes after George Russell showed the Formula One world champions just how good he can be.
Motoring
3 days ago

Mercedes fined €20,000 after tyre mix-up

Formula One champions Mercedes were fined €20,000 (roughly R369,150) on Sunday after they fitted the wrong front tyres to George Russell's leading ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Leclerc handed three place grid drop for Abu Dhabi GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will have a three place grid drop at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after he caused a first lap ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Suzuki buyer told rust on new car was 'normal' Features
  2. These are SA's most popular used cars in the under-R300,000 price range Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New BMW 4-Series is more than just an 'ugly face' First Drives
  4. Fuel prices aren’t the good news motorists expected news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc is an old Golf in a new costume First Drives

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X