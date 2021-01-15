Motorsport

French rider Cherpin dies from injuries in Dakar rally crash

15 January 2021 - 10:36 By Reuters
Pierre Cherpin of France rides his KTM on stage 13 of the 2012 Dakar Rally from Nasca to Pisco on January 14 2012 in Pisco, Peru.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

French motorcycle rider Pierre Cherpin has died five days after crashing during the seventh stage of the Dakar rally, organisers said on Friday.

The 52-year-old, who was taking part in his fourth Dakar rally, had undergone neurosurgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma after the crash in Saudi Arabia.

“During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall during the seventh stage from Ha’il to Sakaka on January 10,” organisers said in a statement.

