Motorsport

The 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to August

04 March 2021 - 16:16 By Motoring Staff
This year's 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to August.
This year's 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed to August.
Image: Supplied

The 89th 24 Hours of Le Mans was originally due to take place on June 12–13. However, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) has now rescheduled the event to August 21–22, when there will be a chance of spectators being able to attend the race in strict compliance with the applicable health and safety measures.

“Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one, says Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO. “Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable. We are therefore doing all we can to avoid that happening and to give competitors a clear view of the whole season. We are working very hard to put on a safe event, with all the necessary health precautions in place.” 

This year’s race will see the new Hypercars make their on-track debut and the ACO thus remains extremely keen to have fans attend. Information on tickets and full details on the race format will be released at the end of April.  

