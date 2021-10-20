Motorsport

F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team

20 October 2021 - 18:57 By Reuters
Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park on Monday.
Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park on Monday.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

German former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, the team said in a statement.

The 34-year-old is now reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 team, who will be racing in Austin, Texas, at the weekend.

Hulkenberg raced twice in Formula One last year as a stand-in at Silverstone for Mexican Sergio Perez, who had tested positive for Covid-19, and unwell Canadian Lance Stroll at the Nuerburgring.

A Le Mans 24 Hours winner, Hulkenberg has made 179 career Formula One starts.

“I am pleased to try out an Indy car and see what it’s all about,” he said. “While I don’t have any current plans to race in IndyCar, it will be great to drive a car for the first time and get a feel for the series.”

Arrow McLaren SP are considering eventually running a third car in the US-based series, with Mexican Pato O'Ward and Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist confirmed for 2022.

Andretti entering F1 would be a logical move, says Stroll

US-based Andretti Autosport would be a great addition to Formula One if reported takeover talks with Sauber come to fruition, according to Aston ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

IndyCar's O'Ward living the dream ahead of McLaren F1 test

Pato O'Ward jokes that he would be a billionaire if he had banked a penny every time he was asked about his Formula One prospects and the 22-year-old ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula 1 announces record 23-race 2022 calendar

Formula One's governing body approved a 2022 calendar on Friday featuring a record 23 races. These are the dates to pencil into your calendar
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | The Rusty Suzuki Swift saga continues Features
  2. Massive month-end fuel price hike could be ‘catastrophic’, warns the AA news
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mazda BT-50 is an overpriced bone-shaker of a bakkie Reviews
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Hyundai i20 gives the VW Polo a run for its money Reviews
  5. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole