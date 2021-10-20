F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team

German former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg will get a first taste of IndyCar with a one-off evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, the team said in a statement.

The 34-year-old is now reserve driver for the Aston Martin F1 team, who will be racing in Austin, Texas, at the weekend.

Hulkenberg raced twice in Formula One last year as a stand-in at Silverstone for Mexican Sergio Perez, who had tested positive for Covid-19, and unwell Canadian Lance Stroll at the Nuerburgring.

A Le Mans 24 Hours winner, Hulkenberg has made 179 career Formula One starts.

“I am pleased to try out an Indy car and see what it’s all about,” he said. “While I don’t have any current plans to race in IndyCar, it will be great to drive a car for the first time and get a feel for the series.”

Arrow McLaren SP are considering eventually running a third car in the US-based series, with Mexican Pato O'Ward and Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist confirmed for 2022.