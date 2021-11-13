Motorsport

Hamilton disqualified from Brazilian GP qualifying

13 November 2021 - 20:09 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton will start the Brazilian GP sprint race at the back of the grid after his car's rear wing failed a technical inspection.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One stewards sent title contender Lewis Hamilton from first to last in the lineup for Saturday's Sao Paulo sprint race after his Mercedes car's rear wing failed a technical inspection.

The 100km sprint determines the starting grid for Sunday's grand prix in Brazil, with seven times world champion Hamilton already facing a five place drop in that race after an engine change.

Hamilton is 19 points adrift of Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the standings with four races remaining and his hopes of a record eighth title are slipping away.

