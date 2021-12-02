Motorsport

Williams F1 team boss tests positive for Covid-19

02 December 2021 - 12:41 By Reuters
Jost Capito, CEO of Williams F1, will miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.
Jost Capito, CEO of Williams F1, will miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Williams Formula One principal and CEO Jost Capito has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be in Saudi Arabia for the penultimate race of the season, the team said on Thursday.

The race in Jeddah is the first since the death of team founder Frank Williams at the age of 79 last Sunday and the former world champions and Formula One are planning tributes this weekend.

Williams said in a statement that Capito, who took over the team in February, tested positive prior to travel.

“Jost is now following UK national health authority guidelines. There has been no wider impact on Williams Racing personnel and the team will continue to operate trackside as planned,” said a Williams statement.

The British-based team has a historic connection to Saudi Arabia, which is hosting a race for the first time, with sponsorship from national airline Saudia in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

READ MORE

LA Coliseum race could pave the way for NASCAR's future

NASCAR's ambitious plan to build a temporary quarter-mile asphalt track inside Los Angeles's historic Memorial Coliseum for its February race will ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Hamilton chasing hat-trick to set up Abu Dhabi showdown

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has his first shot at winning the Formula One title in Sunday's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but Mercedes rival Lewis ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Rescheduled Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour moves to February 2022

This season’s Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour will now take place on 3-5 February 2022 at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition New Models
  2. AA says December fuel price disaster is 'entirely home grown' news
  3. It’s a mistake – petrol price up by ‘only’ 75c, says government news
  4. Fuel hike: petrol to hit more than R20 a litre on Wednesday news
  5. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...