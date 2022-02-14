AlphaTauri launch their 2022 F1 car

Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri became the fifth team to unveil an example of their 2022 Formula One challenger, taking the wraps off the AT03 in an online launch.

The car, which will be raced by an unchanged driver line-up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda and features a similar livery to last year, has been designed to Formula One's radical new rules which are aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

It also sports the larger, new for 2022, 18-inch wheels.

"It’s a fresh start for all the teams, starting pretty much from zero as we are really looking at a clean sheet of paper scenario," said Frenchman Gasly, who enjoyed a strong season last year and scored points in 15 of the 22 races in a Q&A issued by the team.

"It will be a big challenge for the teams to work out how to build the best car possible to comply with the new regulations.