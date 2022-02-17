Kerr says Swallows turning corner as vital clash against last-placed Galaxy looms

Dylan Kerr will have his hands full preparing Swallows for a relegation dogfight at home against fellow strugglers TS Galaxy on Saturday after their long trip from the Cape winelands.

Swallows snatched a late equaliser with seconds remaining on the clock against tough to beat Stellenbosch to move a point away from the relegation danger zone.

Kerr will be desperate to get low-flying Swallows ready for a seamless take off after a long trip from Stellenbosch to Soweto.

“We got a point away from home at a very tough place to come to and I thought we took the game to Stellenbosch straight from kickoff. You know how tough it is to play against Steve Barker’s teams,” said the Swallows coach.

Kerr wants his team to show the same never say die attitude against Sead Ramovic’s stubborn Galaxy, who are bottom of the DStv Premiership on 13 points from 17 matches but could leapfrog Swallows with a win at Dobsonville Stadium.

“To be honest I have seen that character since we came back from the break and they never give up. Our fitness levels and determination was absolutely spot on but that was just one game.

“We have another 11 games to start getting maximum points. Three points is what we will be after on Saturday against TS Galaxy.”

Swallows will have to contend with a well-rested Galaxy team with their tails high after they knocked Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup at the weekend.

“They have had a break, we’ve got to travel tomorrow [Thursday],” Kerr said after the Stellenbosch match.

“That’s a rest day and then Friday we have to make sure that the players are ready.”

Swallows are in a precarious spot in 14th place on 15 points, one ahead of Baroka in 15th and two ahead of bottom-placed Galaxy.

Kerr joined in December and has had to oversee a few of his first matches from the stands due to work permit related delays.

He said he used the more than a month long Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break to get to know his squad better.

“I think we are turning the corner and right now it is a matter of being consistent in the way we have played and work harder on and off the ball.

“When I came we had six games in 17 days. I never had a chance to work with my players and did not know the makeup, the character and attitude of the players and it was very difficult.

“Then we returned from the Christmas break and had four weeks of kind of a mini preseason to get to know the players and fit the jigsaw together.

“The confidence will improve with more games.”