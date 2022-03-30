×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Former F1 boss Mosley shot himself after cancer diagnosis, inquest hears

30 March 2022 - 06:31 By Reuters
Max Mosley died of a gunshot wound in the bedroom of his London home last May after being told his cancer was terminal, an inquest heard on Tuesday.
Max Mosley died of a gunshot wound in the bedroom of his London home last May after being told his cancer was terminal, an inquest heard on Tuesday.
Image: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Former motor racing boss and privacy campaigner Max Mosley died of a gunshot wound in the bedroom of his London home last May after being told his cancer was terminal, an inquest heard on Tuesday.

His family had said at the time that the 81-year-old, youngest son of prominent 1930s British fascist Oswald Mosley, died after a long battle with cancer.

British media said the remote inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court revealed Mosley had been informed he had only weeks to live. A neighbour and his housekeeper summoned the emergency services after finding a note on his bedroom door saying ‘do not enter, call the police’.

The inquest heard Mosley told his long-time personal assistant Henry Alexander a day earlier that he intended to take his own life.

The BBC quoted coroner Fiona Wilcox saying she was ‘satisfied’ Mosley had intended to kill himself.

Mosley became president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Formula One’s governing body, in 1993. He stayed in office for 16 years.

In 2008 he won a high-profile privacy case against the now-defunct News of the World newspaper after it published video footage of him taking part in what it called a “sick Nazi orgy”.

The tabloid said it involved Nazi-style role-play, which Mosley denied and the newspaper failed to back up in court.

He later gave financial backing to the court costs of claimants in newspaper phone hacking cases.

READ MORE :

Schumacher’s Saudi shunt could be a $1m hit for Haas

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1m hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner.
Motoring
15 hours ago

Still battling double vision, Marquez will miss Argentine MotoGP

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will miss this weekend's Argentine Grand Prix as he continues to recover from double vision suffered after a ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Is the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix worth the risks?

Formula One has plenty to discuss after a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that raised questions about the race's continued presence on the calendar.
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Hamilton gutted after salvaging single point from Saudi Arabian F1 GP Motorsport
  2. Nasty fuel price shock on the horizon, warns AA news
  3. Weaker supply steers buyers towards higher-mileage used cars news
  4. Mercedes-Benz gives us a glimpse of its new T-Class New Models
  5. You can now renew driver and car licences online news

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...