×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Nascar’s Denny Hamlin ordered to undergo ‘sensitivity training’

27 April 2022 - 08:18 By Reuters
Denny Hamlin has been ordered by Nascar to undergo sensitivity training after he put up a social-media post considered offensive.
Denny Hamlin has been ordered by Nascar to undergo sensitivity training after he put up a social-media post considered offensive.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin has been ordered by Nascar to undergo sensitivity training after he put up a social media post considered offensive.

Hamlin directed a post toward fellow driver Kyle Larson on Monday that featured a clip making fun of a female Asian driver. Hamlin superimposed Larson's name over the character.

Larson was born in the US but his mother is Japanese-American.

Hamlin deleted the post on Monday night after drawing criticism.

"I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments. It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong. I apologise," Hamlin said.

NASCAR said it informed Hamlin on Tuesday about the expectation that he immediately start a sensitivity course.

Hamlin's post was related to Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega, Alabama, when Hamlin objected to Larson's late-race manoeuvres.

Larson's actions caused Kurt Busch to crash and also affected Bubba Wallace. Both Busch and Wallace drive for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Hamlin.

Toyota, which has an affiliation with Hamlin, also issued a statement on Tuesday.

"We have spoken to Denny Hamlin regarding his tweet from yesterday. Toyota supports NASCAR's decision to mandate sensitivity training for Denny and we will all move forward together."

Imola weekend shows that Red Bull are back at their best

Max Verstappen's dominant Imola weekend provided a near-perfect bounce back from misery in Melbourne, with Red Bull confident they are fully firing ...
Motoring
1 day ago

TimesLIVE second overall in Toyota GR Cup Zwartkops dogfight

The second round of the Toyota GR Cup started off well for the TimesLIVE GR Yaris. After arriving at Zwartkops Raceway early on Friday morning, I ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ross Chastain’s late move leads to win at Talladega

Ross Chastain made a last-straightaway pass of leader Erik Jones to win a frantic GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series finish at Talladega Superspeedway on ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Porsche 911 meets its maker in street race gone bad news
  2. Ferrari 296 GTB arrives in SA – This is how much it will set you back New Models
  3. It's time to Go: Datsun is dead news
  4. Here's more of what you can expect from the new VW Amarok New Models
  5. BAKKIE SHOOT-OUT | Peugeot Landtrek vs GWM P-Series Features

Latest Videos

Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart