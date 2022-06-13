Hurting Hamilton says he would not miss Canada for the world

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton assured fans on Monday that he would be racing in Canada this weekend despite suffering severe back pain in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old Briton's Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had fuelled concern after telling reporters there was a risk Hamilton might not be in a fit state to compete in Montreal.

Hamilton had spoken of gritting his teeth through the pain in Baku, with the car bouncing down the straights on bumpy asphalt, and called it the toughest race of his career, even though he finished fourth.

He posted on Instagram, where he has 28.5-million followers, on Monday to say he felt better.

"Yesterday was tough and had some troubles sleeping but have woke up feeling positive today," he said. "Back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious, thankfully.