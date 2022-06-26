×

Motorsport

WATCH | McMurtry fan car smashes Goodwood Hill record

26 June 2022 - 21:30 By Motoring Reporter

The McMurtry Spéirling is the new king of the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

With F1 and IndyCar star Max Chilton behind the wheel, this purpose-built all-electric hill-climber on Sunday rocketed up the 1.86km course in 39.08 seconds. This is over two seconds quicker than the previous Timed Shootout record set by Nick Heidfeld in a McLaren MP4/13 and nearly a second faster that the Outright Hill record held by Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen ID.R. Capable of going from 0-100km/h in 1.5 seconds the McMurtry Spéirling uses two fans to suck air out from underneath the vehicle, which effectively helps pull the car to the asphalt. This creates a massive 2,000kg of downforce (even when stationary) and allows the car to rip through corners at unprecedented speed. 

Hit the play button and see for yourself – it really is quite a sight to behold.

