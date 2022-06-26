WATCH | McMurtry fan car smashes Goodwood Hill record

The McMurtry Spéirling is the new king of the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

With F1 and IndyCar star Max Chilton behind the wheel, this purpose-built all-electric hill-climber on Sunday rocketed up the 1.86km course in 39.08 seconds. This is over two seconds quicker than the previous Timed Shootout record set by Nick Heidfeld in a McLaren MP4/13 and nearly a second faster that the Outright Hill record held by Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen ID.R. Capable of going from 0-100km/h in 1.5 seconds the McMurtry Spéirling uses two fans to suck air out from underneath the vehicle, which effectively helps pull the car to the asphalt. This creates a massive 2,000kg of downforce (even when stationary) and allows the car to rip through corners at unprecedented speed.

Hit the play button and see for yourself – it really is quite a sight to behold.