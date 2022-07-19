×

Motorsport

Spaniard Rins to join LCR Honda in 2023

19 July 2022 - 13:17 By Reuters
Alex Rins will join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023 on a two-year contract.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Spain's three-time MotoGP race winner Alex Rins will join Honda satellite outfit LCR Honda in 2023 on a two-year contract after Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP at the end of the season.

Former world champions Suzuki earlier this month said they will be exiting MotoGP due to financial reasons, leaving Rins and his team mate and compatriot Joan Mir, the 2020 world champion, seeking new teams.

“I am very happy to be joining the LCR Honda Team,” Rins said in a statement. “Changing team and bike is a challenge but I am ready to give my 100% and to put into practice everything that I've learnt during my years in the MotoGP class.

" (LCR manager) Lucio (Cecchinello) and Honda's trust have been crucial for me in deciding to take on this challenge with this factory. I would like to thank them for this opportunity.”

The 26-year-old Rins will serve as a replacement for Alex Marquez, who is set to join Gresini in 2023.

“Rins is an experienced rider, a fast rider and a podium finisher,” Cecchinello said.

“This wealth of experience, coupled with Rins' ability to give the precise suggestions to his technicians, as I've heard, will surely help us to improve our bike package, aiming to fight for more podiums.”

