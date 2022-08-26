×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Ferrari's Sainz tops first Belgian GP practice session

26 August 2022 - 16:16 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2022 in Spa, Belgium.
Carlos Sainz in the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 26, 2022 in Spa, Belgium.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz set the pace in Friday’s opening practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of team mate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, who are both set to drop to the back of the grid with engine penalties.

The Spaniard lapped the 7km Spa-Francorchamps track in one minute 46.538 seconds on an overcast afternoon spitting with rain.

That was enough to put him 0.069 clear of Leclerc, with Verstappen 0.217 seconds adrift.

Reigning champion Verstappen, winner of eight races so far this season, holds an 80-point lead over Leclerc in the standings with nine rounds remaining.

Leclerc, who took his first Formula One win at the Spa track in 2019, will not be throwing in the towel as long as he has a mathematical chance but his chances of victory receded even before practice started.

He and Verstappen were among a handful of drivers running new power unit and gearbox components in excess of what is allowed by the rules and will therefore drop towards the back of the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

George Russell was fourth fastest for Mercedes, who are running a special livery to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the German marque’s performance brand AMG.

The formerly dominant world champions are hoping new floor stiffness rules set to be introduced this weekend will allow them to make the fight a three-way battle.

Canadian Lance Stroll was fifth for Aston Martin ahead of Alex Albon’s Williams and Australian Daniel Ricciardo in his McLaren.

Yuki Tsunoda was eighth for AlphaTauri ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Mexican Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10 for Red Bull.

Friday’s opening hour-long session was interrupted by a red flag after Kevin Magnussen’s Haas ground to a halt on track.

Spa’s famously fickle weather also featured with rain arriving just as the session resumed.

READ MORE

Verstappen and Leclerc set for back of grid starts in Belgium

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix near the ...
Motoring
44 minutes ago

Alfa Romeo parting ways with Sauber after 2023 season

Alfa Romeo will end its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber at the end of next season, the Stellantis-owned marque said on Friday after ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

It's official: Audi is entering Formula One

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi is entering motor racing's Formula One, the carmaker said on Friday.
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge sells out in Mzansi after 24 hours New Models
  2. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  3. What you can expect to see at this weekend's Festival of Motoring news
  4. Used-car prices surge as chip shortage squeezes supply news
  5. SA's new Marauder Mk2 is one of the world's toughest armoured vehicles New Models

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court