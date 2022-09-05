The Extreme E electric off-road series launched an initiative on Monday to increase diversity in motorsport by creating opportunities for those from under-represented groups.
The Racing for All initiative draws on the findings of a commission set up and funded by Britain's seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who also has a team in Extreme E.
Extreme E teams have only five mechanics or engineers each to limit numbers on site in environmentally-sensitive areas, but will be allowed a sixth for someone to gain practical experience.
The positions will be aimed at those with less than a year's professional motorsport experience and from women, minority ethnic or lower socio-economic backgrounds.
"We know from the findings of The Hamilton Commission that our industry is a tough place to break into, particularly for those from under-represented backgrounds," said Hamilton.
"When I first discussed the idea of creating a programme with [series founder] Alejandro [Agag] and the Extreme E team, we agreed it had to be something which led to real change and I believe Racing for All does just that."
Extreme E also features teams owned by retired Formula One world champions Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg, as well as McLaren.
The series, with identical SUVs and men and women drivers in every line-up, aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainability by racing in remote and damaged environments.
Extreme E launches Hamilton-backed diversity initiative
Image: Andy Buchanan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
