Doohan to make F1 practice debut with Alpine in Mexico

26 October 2022 - 08:11 By Reuters
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Australian Jack Doohan will make his Formula One Friday practice debut with Alpine at this week's Mexican Grand Prix, the Renault-owned team said.

The 19-year-old son of five times 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan will replace regular race driver Esteban Ocon in the opening session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Teams must run rookie drivers in two practice sessions this season and Doohan will also fill that role at next month's Abu Dhabi season-ender.

The Formula two racer has driven the A522 car already in a 100km filming day with demonstration tyres at Monza in September. The Australian has also tested last year's car privately on several occasions this season.

“Ultimately, the aim is to be doing this every week and this experience is another step closer to achieving that goal,” said the Alpine academy driver.

“I’ve prepared as best as I can, and I think it’s going to be very exciting to experience the car at this type of circuit with the high altitude and very high top speed.”

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer said it was important to give young drivers experience.

“We have all been impressed with Jack’s progression across many areas this season and he’s deserving of this chance as we continue to nurture his high potential,” he added.

Alpine will have Ocon and fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly racing for them next season but Doohan, who is fourth in the Formula Two standings with one round remaining, looks likely to be their reserve.

Australian Oscar Piastri was Alpine's reserve this season but he has signed to race for McLaren next year. 

