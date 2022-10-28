Motorsport

Alpine win bid to overturn Alonso's US Grand Prix demotion

28 October 2022 - 09:06 By Reuters
Alpine have won their bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty at the US Grand Prix after the double world champion had lost seventh place as stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car.
Alpine have won their bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty at the US Grand Prix after the double world champion had lost seventh place as stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Alpine have won their bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty at the US Grand Prix after the double world champion lost seventh place as stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car.

Alonso dropped out of the points in Austin last Sunday when stewards upheld a post-race Haas protest against him being allowed to continue with a loose mirror that eventually fell off and risked hurting someone.

Renault-owned Alpine protested the admissibility of the Haas protest and a video hearing was scheduled at the Mexican Grand Prix on Thursday with the US stewards on whether to consider Alpine's protest.

“BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving car #14 from last weekend's US Grand Prix,” Alpine said.

“The team welcomes the decision made by the stewards whereby car #14 reinstates its seventh place finish and six points from the race.

“We look forward to continuing our collaborative work alongside the FIA to ensure the racing spectacle is maintained to the highest quality. The team looks forward to competing this weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix.”

Alonso said on Thursday he expected his demotion to be overturned and warned the sport otherwise risked creating a “huge problem”.

Alpine said last Sunday Haas had lodged their protest 24 minutes too late and it should not have been accepted.

MORE:

Mexico staying on Formula One calendar until 2025

Mexico will continue to host Formula One until 2025 at least after signing a three-year extension, both sides said on Thursday.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Hamilton assures fans and critics ‘you are stuck with me for quite a while longer’

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said he will negotiate a new contract with Mercedes in the near future. and plans to remain with the ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Red Bull agree on terms with FIA over cost cap breach

Red Bull called a news conference for Friday at the Mexican Grand Prix amid media reports the new Formula One champions had agreed a settlement with ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The new Funky FE-1 is set to be South Africa's cheapest electric car New Models
  2. Motorists should prepare for fuel price increases in November, warns AA news
  3. Force Motors coming to South Africa in 2023 news
  4. Scrapping of e-tolls a victory for Gauteng motorists, says AA news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV takes a look at the 2022 Haval H6 Hybrid New Models

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...