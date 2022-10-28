Alpine have won their bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty at the US Grand Prix after the double world champion lost seventh place as stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car.
Alonso dropped out of the points in Austin last Sunday when stewards upheld a post-race Haas protest against him being allowed to continue with a loose mirror that eventually fell off and risked hurting someone.
Renault-owned Alpine protested the admissibility of the Haas protest and a video hearing was scheduled at the Mexican Grand Prix on Thursday with the US stewards on whether to consider Alpine's protest.
“BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving car #14 from last weekend's US Grand Prix,” Alpine said.
“The team welcomes the decision made by the stewards whereby car #14 reinstates its seventh place finish and six points from the race.
“We look forward to continuing our collaborative work alongside the FIA to ensure the racing spectacle is maintained to the highest quality. The team looks forward to competing this weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix.”
Alonso said on Thursday he expected his demotion to be overturned and warned the sport otherwise risked creating a “huge problem”.
Alpine said last Sunday Haas had lodged their protest 24 minutes too late and it should not have been accepted.
Alpine win bid to overturn Alonso's US Grand Prix demotion
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
