Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil

Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory.

Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos, but Wolff, who did not travel to Brazil, told reporters on a video call that it had been a different story behind the scenes.

“We had a water leak on the car throughout the race and it wasn't clear whether we could actually make it to the end,” said the Austrian.

“We all agreed we're going to let him drive to the end even without water, on whatever was there to cool it and just try to finish the race.”