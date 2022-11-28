Motorsport

Hamilton’s team take Extreme E title from Rosberg’s

28 November 2022 - 14:16 By Reuters
Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third in Punta del Este on Sunday to beat inaugural champions Rosberg X Racing by two points in the final standings.
Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third in Punta del Este on Sunday to beat inaugural champions Rosberg X Racing by two points in the final standings.
Image: Sam Bagnall / Extreme E

Lewis Hamilton's X44 team have taken the Extreme E title from the one owned by his former Formula One team mate Nico Rosberg after the last round of the second season in Uruguay at the weekend.

Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third in Punta del Este on Sunday to beat inaugural champions Rosberg X Racing by two points in the final standings.

"I'm so proud of the team and these two amazing drivers," seven times F1 champion Hamilton, who takes a close interest in the off-road electric series without competing himself, said on Instagram.

The series, with identical SUVs and male and female drivers in every lineup, launched last year and aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainability by racing in remote and damaged environments.

Rosberg X Racing, with Sweden's Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottinsky, had been 17 points clear of X44 before the final round.

Rosberg's team beat Hamilton's on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.

Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says

Ferrari's Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Interim secretary-general Rao leaves F1's governing body

Shaila Ann-Rao is leaving her role as interim head of Formula One at the governing FIA less than six months after being appointed.
Motoring
4 days ago

Ricciardo returns to Red Bull as F1 test and third driver

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull's test and third driver next season, the Formula One world champion said on Wednesday.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New BMW X7 is the king of the road First Drives
  2. REVIEW | Kia Sportage stands out as a stylish and practical crossover Reviews
  3. New Beijing X55 hits South African market with attractive style, pricing New Models
  4. This rare BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' is creating a pre-auction stir news
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | We're still wild about the outgoing Ford Ranger Reviews

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury