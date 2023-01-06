Motorsport

Sainz Snr escapes Dakar sanction after son’s help

Carlos Sainz Jnr reminded of need to set an example after ‘assisting’ his father in desert rally

06 January 2023 - 08:11 By Reuters
Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jnr with his father Carlos Sainz Snr.
Image: Reuters

Stewards reminded Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of the need to set an example after the Spaniard triggered an inquiry while watching his father and namesake compete in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Video footage online showed the Spaniard, in a yellow jacket, chatting and helping to close the driver's door on his father's Audi after Carlos Sainz Snr had stopped to repair the car's left rear brake.

Stewards decided to take no further action after investigating the helping hand, which happened on Tuesday, following a report from the FIA's sporting delegate.

"The appearance of a son, being near a competitor's car and helping to close the door, is not an initiative of the team or driver," the stewards said in their reasoning published on Thursday.

"Since this was not done on the initiative of a competitor or a driver, it cannot be recognised as a violation of the regulations."

The stewards noted, however, that "the behaviour of all members of the motorsport community should not raise any doubts".

"Of particular importance is the fact that very well-known people in motorsport set an example for everyone else," they said.

Three-times Dakar winner Sainz Snr is fourth in the overall standings led by Toyota's reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar.

