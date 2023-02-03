Motorsport

Renault’s first F1 winner Jabouille dead at 80

03 February 2023 - 08:27 By Reuters
Jean-Pierre Jabouille made 49 starts in Formula One, debuting at his home grand prix at Le Castellet with Tyrrell in 1975 before competing for Renault from 1977-80.
Image: Allsport UK /Allsport

French racing driver and engineer Jean-Pierre Jabouille, who in 1979 gave Renault their first Formula One victory, has died at the age of 80.

The Renault-owned Alpine team mourned his passing on Thursday and paid tribute to the two-times race winner as a pioneer whose victory at Dijon-Prenois was also the first in Formula One for a car with a turbocharged engine.

"He spearheaded Renault's journey into F1 in 1977 with his resilient and dare to do attitude," the team said.

"His determination and dedication to succeed inspired many. We are where we are today because of Jean-Pierre and his legacy lives on."

Jabouille made 49 starts in Formula One, debuting at his home grand prix at Le Castellet with Tyrrell in 1975 before competing for Renault from 1977-80.

Despite Jabouille becoming the first French driver to win at home in 30 years, the 1979 race is widely remembered for the thrilling battle for second place between Renault's Rene Arnoux and Ferrari's Gilles Villeneuve.

Jabouille broke his leg in a crash in Canada in 1980 and retired after three races with Ligier in 1981. His second win had come at Austria's Oesterreichring in 1980.

