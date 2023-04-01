Motorsport

Verstappen takes pole for Red Bull at Australian Grand Prix

01 April 2023 - 08:25 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 01, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Max Verstappen took pole position for Red Bull at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Mercedes driver George Russell joins Verstappen on the front row for Sunday's race at Albert Park after making the second-fastest lap, with Lewis Hamilton to start third.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start from the back of the grid after skidding off track and beaching himself in gravel in the first session of qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo '10 minutes away from being race ready' says Horner

A fit and well Daniel Ricciardo would be ready to race a Red Bull car in Formula One at the drop of a hat if required, team boss Christian Horner ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

F1 clarifies pit stop penalties after Alonso's Saudi confusion

Formula One officials confirmed on Friday teams can no longer touch their cars with jacks during penalty pitstops in the wake of the Fernando Alonso ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Aston Martin's Alonso fastest in rain-soaked second Australian GP practise

Fernando Alonso topped the time sheets for Aston Martin in a rain-hit second free practise at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday after Formula One ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
