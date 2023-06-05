Spanish Grand Prix stewards fined Mercedes €10,000 (R208,913) on Sunday for a breach of Formula One's post-race procedures after driver physios entered areas that were off-limits.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third respectively at the Circuit de Catalunya, the team's first double podium of the season.
The stewards said video evidence confirmed physios or assistants to Hamilton and Russell entered the 'parc ferme' area “in violation of the post race interview and podium ceremony procedure”.
The procedure states “driver physios must wait outside the cool down room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded.”
Mercedes F1 team fined €10,000 over physio breach
Image: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images
Spanish Grand Prix stewards fined Mercedes €10,000 (R208,913) on Sunday for a breach of Formula One's post-race procedures after driver physios entered areas that were off-limits.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third respectively at the Circuit de Catalunya, the team's first double podium of the season.
The stewards said video evidence confirmed physios or assistants to Hamilton and Russell entered the 'parc ferme' area “in violation of the post race interview and podium ceremony procedure”.
The procedure states “driver physios must wait outside the cool down room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded.”
READ MORE
Verstappen reigns in Spain to build on F1 championship lead
Neuville takes his first win of the WRC season in Sardinia
Alonso says teammate Stroll has been unlucky this season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos