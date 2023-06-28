Motorsport

Jimmie Johnson to skip Chicago NASCAR race after in-laws’ murder-suicide

28 June 2023 - 08:40 By Reuters
Jimmie Johnson and Chandra Janway have been married since 2004. They have two daughters.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson's racing team has withdrawn from this week's NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago after the tragic deaths of his in-laws in Oklahoma on Monday.

Muskogee police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, they told TMZ.

His 11-year-old nephew also was shot and killed.

“The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” Legacy Motor Club said.

Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway, were found dead with Dalton Janway, the couple's grandson. Muskogee police told TMZ Chandra's mother, Terry, is considered the suspect.

Johnson and Chandra have been married since 2004. They have two daughters.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

He returned to NASCAR in 2023 as an owner and part-time driver. Chicago would have been his fourth race driving this season.

Alpine confident Reynolds will propel team into the F1 limelight

Renault-owned Alpine believe Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has the Midas touch to help get the team back to the top in Formula One.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Hitech submit bid to join F1 grid in 2026 with Kazakh backing

British motor racing team Hitech GP applied to join Formula 1 in 2026, the company confirmed on Monday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ducati ‘rocket ships’ reign supreme in MotoGP as Japanese rivals lag behind

After eight rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season, riders on Ducati bikes have won seven races, underlining the dominance of the Italian constructor as ...
Motoring
2 days ago
