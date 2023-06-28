Jimmie Johnson's racing team has withdrawn from this week's NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago after the tragic deaths of his in-laws in Oklahoma on Monday.
Muskogee police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, they told TMZ.
His 11-year-old nephew also was shot and killed.
“The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” Legacy Motor Club said.
Jack and Terry Janway, the parents of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway, were found dead with Dalton Janway, the couple's grandson. Muskogee police told TMZ Chandra's mother, Terry, is considered the suspect.
Johnson and Chandra have been married since 2004. They have two daughters.
Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
He returned to NASCAR in 2023 as an owner and part-time driver. Chicago would have been his fourth race driving this season.
Jimmie Johnson to skip Chicago NASCAR race after in-laws’ murder-suicide
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
