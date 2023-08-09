Motorsport

All-women team revving up to represent SA in continental motocross contest

09 August 2023 - 10:11 By Motor News Reporter
REVVED UP: SA team member Dakota Grobbelaar started riding at the age of 11
Image: SUPPLIED

An all-women team from South Africa will compete against riders from across Africa at the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations in Cape Town at the weekend.

The team is captained by Kayla Raaff and managed by Monja Conradie.

The event, at Zone 7 Speedspot from Friday to Sunday, sees 36 locals and riders from eight African countries compete in the MX 50, MX 65, MX Lites, MX 125, MX 1, MX 2, Veterans’ and Masters’ categories, as well as the WMX class for women.

“I’m honoured and excited to have been selected as the team manager,” Conradie said.

“I have such a passion for the sport and I am fully committed to supporting our talented riders.”

Motorsport SA chief executive Adrian Scholtz said: “What better way to celebrate Women’s Month this August than with such a strong women’s contingent in this exciting team event.”

Here is a look at the SA women’s team: 

Kayla Raaff

The team captain started riding at the age of five and in 2018, at 15 years old, she won her first SA National Woman’s Championship, the youngest woman rider to achieve this accolade.

Dakota Grobbelaar

She started riding at the age of 11 and started competitive racing in 2017.

She is competing in the SA Women’s National Championship and has started a women’s training programme and launched a series of events for women throughout the year.

RIDING HIGH: Jadene de Lima is in the SA team competing in this weekend’s FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations in Cape Town
Image: SUPPLIED

Zoe Botha

She started racing in 2020, competing in regionals and nationals. Her most notable achievement is a second-place finish at a race in Polokwane. 

Cheyenne and Jadene de Lima

The sisters started riding at the age of eight. Jadene was racing at national level at age 12 in the 85cc class. She finished in the top 10 and in 2018 was awarded her junior SA colours. 

Cheyenne has competed in the Motocross of African Nations, representing SA twice before  in Zimbabwe and Uganda.

She said her dream is to be the first SA woman to qualify for the AMA Loretta Lynn, the world’s biggest amateur motocross race. 

GUNNING FOR VICTORY: Team captain Kayla Raaff is hoping for another win
Image: SUPPLIED

Raaff said she is confident SA have a strong team again and is hoping for another victory.

“In all aspects and across all categories SA is particularly strong this year, and I’m honoured to be representing and competing for SA again,” she said. 

The action kicks off at 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available on Quicket at R100 per day for adults, R50 for children over seven and free for children under seven.

