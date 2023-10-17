Motorsport

F1's all-female Academy to support seven Grands Prix in 2024

17 October 2023 - 17:05 By Reuters
The series uses turbocharged Tatuus F4 cars with a top speed of 240 km/h.
Image: Getty Images

Formula One's all-female F1 Academy will support seven Grands Prix next season with races on three continents starting in Saudi Arabia and ending in the United Arab Emirates, the sport announced on Tuesday.

The season will start in Jeddah on March 7 and end at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi on December 8.

Other races will be in Miami, in the US, Barcelona, Spain, Zandvoort in Netherlands, Singapore and Qatar.

“This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

F1 teams agreed in July to each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy from next year. The series uses turbocharged Tatuus F4 cars with a top speed of 240km/h.

“This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission,” said F1 Academy boss Susie Wolff.

“We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.”

The last woman to start an F1 Grand Prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

