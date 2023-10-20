Motorsport

Hamilton doesn’t feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty

20 October 2023 - 09:11 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lewis Hamilton was fined €50,000 (about R1m), half of it suspended, for crossing a live track without permission after colliding with Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Lewis Hamilton was fined €50,000 (about R1m), half of it suspended, for crossing a live track without permission after colliding with Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton blamed Formula One's governing body for "poor communication" but said he did not feel singled out by the ruling body's decision to revisit a penalty he received in Qatar two weekends ago.

The seven-times world champion was fined €50,000 (about R1m), half of it suspended, for crossing a live track without permission after colliding with Mercedes teammate George Russell at the first corner.

The FIA then decided to revisit the penalty, saying it was concerned by the effect of the role model's actions on younger drivers.

The sport's most successful driver is due to speak to the FIA again in Austin, Texas, despite apologising at the time and recognising he was at fault.

F1 drivers risk million-euro fines after rule change

The decision came after Lewis Hamilton was fined for crossing a live track without permission during the Qatar Grand Prix
Motoring
14 hours ago

Hamilton is not expected to receive any stronger penalty as a result, with the FIA more intent on setting a precedent for future offences, though that was not confirmed in the statement.

"I don’t think I was singled out. Ultimately, I think it was just poor communication," Hamilton told reporters at the US Grand Prix.

"I don’t think what they’ve said is exactly what they meant. I think what they mean is they are going to look into how they can tackle those sorts of things moving forwards to make sure it doesn’t happen [again].

"There was a karting incident recently where a kid was hit, so we really need to make sure we’re continuously focusing on safety. I think that’s really at the root of it. But I think they probably need to speak to their PR agent to do a better job."

READ MORE:

Cape Town won't get 2024 E-Prix race despite huge success this year

Organisers hope to bring the world championship for electric race cars back to South Africa in 2025
Motoring
17 hours ago

McLaren boss Brown says F1's US takeover just getting started

Formula One's surging popularity in the US will accelerate further with next month's Las Vegas Grand Prix and an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt on the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen amped up and ready to reach more milestones in Austin

Max Verstappen will be hoping to celebrate the 50th win of his Formula One career at the US Grand Prix in Austin this weekend as the sport kicks off ...
Motoring
1 day ago

The FIA is ‘revisiting’ Hamilton’s track-crossing incident in Qatar

Formula One's governing body is reviewing Lewis Hamilton's punishment for crossing a live track without permission at last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Toyota extends partial production halt at some plants to Monday news
  2. Australian Grand Prix moved to Saturday due to bad weather Motorsport
  3. Volvo’s latest Driving Journal app now available for EVs in South Africa news
  4. Cape Town won't get 2024 E-Prix race despite huge success this year Motorsport
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...