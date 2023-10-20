Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton blamed Formula One's governing body for "poor communication" but said he did not feel singled out by the ruling body's decision to revisit a penalty he received in Qatar two weekends ago.
The seven-times world champion was fined €50,000 (about R1m), half of it suspended, for crossing a live track without permission after colliding with Mercedes teammate George Russell at the first corner.
The FIA then decided to revisit the penalty, saying it was concerned by the effect of the role model's actions on younger drivers.
The sport's most successful driver is due to speak to the FIA again in Austin, Texas, despite apologising at the time and recognising he was at fault.
Hamilton doesn’t feel singled out by FIA over Qatar penalty
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images
F1 drivers risk million-euro fines after rule change
Hamilton is not expected to receive any stronger penalty as a result, with the FIA more intent on setting a precedent for future offences, though that was not confirmed in the statement.
"I don’t think I was singled out. Ultimately, I think it was just poor communication," Hamilton told reporters at the US Grand Prix.
"I don’t think what they’ve said is exactly what they meant. I think what they mean is they are going to look into how they can tackle those sorts of things moving forwards to make sure it doesn’t happen [again].
"There was a karting incident recently where a kid was hit, so we really need to make sure we’re continuously focusing on safety. I think that’s really at the root of it. But I think they probably need to speak to their PR agent to do a better job."
