Motorsport

Sainz hit with grid drop after drain damage incident

17 November 2023 - 14:19 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sainz will have a 10 place grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after a loose drain cover wrecked his car and forced the cancellation of Thursday's opening practice.
Sainz will have a 10 place grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after a loose drain cover wrecked his car and forced the cancellation of Thursday's opening practice.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will have a 10 place grid penalty at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after a loose drain cover wrecked his car and forced the cancellation of Thursday's opening practise.

Race stewards turned down the Italian team's request for penalty-free repairs because they were obliged to apply the regulations as written.

“The stewards note if they had the authority to grant a derogation in what they consider in this case to be mitigating, unusual and unfortunate circumstances, they would have done so,” they said.

“However, the regulations do not allow such action.”

The governing FIA's technical delegate reported the Ferrari's survival cell, engine, energy store and control electronics were damaged beyond repair.

Drivers are allowed two energy stores for the season and Spaniard Sainz will now be on his third, triggering an automatic 10 place penalty.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said the incident was “unacceptable”.

“It's tough for a team to arrive in Vegas and to have this sort of incident,” he said.

First practise lasted only eight minutes before Sainz's Ferrari hit the drain cover in a storm of sparks. A second session eventually started at 2.30am local time on Friday after safety checks.

McLaren boss Zak Brown sympathised with Ferrari and said he would have supported a waiver.

“You've got to say that's force majeure, that's nothing of their own doing,” he told Sky Sports.  “A very unfortunate and unique incident. I was a bit surprised to see that.

“We need to be a bit more supporting if something like that happens. I would support them not getting a penalty.” 

MORE:

Las Vegas GP off to ‘unacceptable’ start as Sainz fields heavy damage

The first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was cancelled on Thursday only eight minutes in to repair the track after a faulty water valve ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Leclerc fastest in halted first Las Vegas GP practice

Charles Leclerc posted the fastest time in the brief first practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, which included only eight ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

F1 bans three colours from Sphere during Las Vegas GP

The Sphere has been banned from displaying three colours during this week's on-track activities for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ferrari lead the field in Las Vegas after drain damage drama Motorsport
  2. Alfa Romeo unleashes new Tributo Italiano models New Models
  3. Sainz hit with grid drop after drain damage incident Motorsport
  4. Las Vegas GP off to ‘unacceptable’ start as Sainz fields heavy damage Motorsport
  5. New Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift available in Mzansi New Models

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...