Wolff says lawyers talking to FIA after compliance climbdown

Toto Wolff hinted on Friday at legal action against Formula One's governing body after a storm over the integrity of the Mercedes team boss and his wife Susie, one of the top women in motorsport.
The FIA triggered headlines on Tuesday by announcing it was looking into media speculation about the transfer of confidential information between a team principal and a Formula One employee.
The governing body backed down on Thursday after the Wolffs had been publicly identified as those involved and after Mercedes' rivals had denied making any complaint against either of them.
The FIA declared there was “no ongoing investigation of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individuals”.
The episode was widely interpreted as part of a greater power struggle between the FIA, run by Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and Liberty Media-owned Formula One Management and the teams.
Ben Sulayem took over at the end of 2021 and there have been numerous clashes with the commercial rights holder since then, notably the FIA backing US-based Andretti's bid to be an 11th team in the face of opposition from Formula One and teams.
“We are in active legal exchange with the FIA,” Wolff said in a statement issued by his team.
“We await full transparency about what took place and why, and have reserved all legal rights.”
Susie, who runs the all-female F1 Academy series and reports directly to Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, said she had received online abuse and made clear the FIA's climbdown was not enough.
“When I saw the statement issued by the FIA [on Thursday] my first reaction was, 'Is that it?',” the Scot, a former German touring car racer and ex-Formula E team boss, said.
“For two days insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly.
“I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.”
Susie thanked the teams, all of whom are involved in the F1 Academy, for their support.
While recognising the work of the FIA in defending the best interests of the sport, she said the past week had shown a lack of transparency and accountability.
“I have received online abuse about my work and my family. I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who instigated this campaign and misled the media.
“What happened this week is not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better,” she said.
Wolff says lawyers talking to FIA after compliance climbdown
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
Toto Wolff hinted on Friday at legal action against Formula One's governing body after a storm over the integrity of the Mercedes team boss and his wife Susie, one of the top women in motorsport.
The FIA triggered headlines on Tuesday by announcing it was looking into media speculation about the transfer of confidential information between a team principal and a Formula One employee.
The governing body backed down on Thursday after the Wolffs had been publicly identified as those involved and after Mercedes' rivals had denied making any complaint against either of them.
The FIA declared there was “no ongoing investigation of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individuals”.
The episode was widely interpreted as part of a greater power struggle between the FIA, run by Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and Liberty Media-owned Formula One Management and the teams.
Ben Sulayem took over at the end of 2021 and there have been numerous clashes with the commercial rights holder since then, notably the FIA backing US-based Andretti's bid to be an 11th team in the face of opposition from Formula One and teams.
“We are in active legal exchange with the FIA,” Wolff said in a statement issued by his team.
“We await full transparency about what took place and why, and have reserved all legal rights.”
Susie, who runs the all-female F1 Academy series and reports directly to Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, said she had received online abuse and made clear the FIA's climbdown was not enough.
“When I saw the statement issued by the FIA [on Thursday] my first reaction was, 'Is that it?',” the Scot, a former German touring car racer and ex-Formula E team boss, said.
“For two days insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly.
“I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.”
Susie thanked the teams, all of whom are involved in the F1 Academy, for their support.
While recognising the work of the FIA in defending the best interests of the sport, she said the past week had shown a lack of transparency and accountability.
“I have received online abuse about my work and my family. I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who instigated this campaign and misled the media.
“What happened this week is not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better,” she said.
MORE:
FIA drops compliance investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff
Formula One, FIA and Extreme H set up hydrogen working group
Bridgestone to supply tyres to Formula E, Hankook to WRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos