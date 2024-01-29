Motorsport

Ferrari add Oliver Bearman to F1 reserve roster

29 January 2024 - 09:17 By Reuters
Oliver Bearman joins ex-F1 racer Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, who are both taking part in the world endurance championship.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Ferrari have added British teenager Oliver Bearman to their roster of Formula One reserve drivers ready to step in for race regulars Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz.

The 18-year-old Formula Two driver joins ex-F1 racer Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, who are both taking part in the world endurance championship.

This season has a record 24 grands prix, some of them clashing with the world endurance calendar, and Bearman will be present at those that feature F2 on the support programme.

Leclerc's younger brother Arthur, 23, has joined as a development driver alongside Italians Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon, with all three working in the simulator at Maranello when not racing in Italian GT and world endurance.

Ferrari are carrying out a three-day tyre test with Pirelli at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya next week using last year's SF23 car and the 2022 F1-75. Bearman will drive the latter on Wednesday.

Arthur Leclerc will have his first taste of a Formula One car when he drives the F1-75 on Monday. 

