Motorsport

Red Bull investigating complaint against team boss Horner

05 February 2024 - 18:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Times newspaper reported Horner, 50, had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague who complained to the team's parent company.
The Times newspaper reported Horner, 50, had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague who complained to the team's parent company.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Red Bull are investigating a complaint against their Formula One team boss Christian Horner, the Austrian energy drink company said on Monday, without giving details about the allegations.

The Briton presided over the most dominant season in Formula One history last year, with Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row and the team winning 21 of 22 races.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations the company launched an independent investigation,” Red Bull said.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as possible.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

The Times newspaper reported Horner, 50, had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague who complained to the team's parent company.

There was no comment from the team, but Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf he denied the allegations.

MORE:

Haas expecting to start the 2024 season among tail-enders

Haas expect to start the Formula One season among the tail-enders, new boss Ayao Komatsu said on Friday as the US-owned team became the first to ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Experience or a rookie? Wolff hints at 'bold' driver choice to replace Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the Formula One season could lead to a bold choice of replacement, team boss ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Why Hamilton's Ferrari move was always on the cards

Lewis Hamilton's multi-year deal to race for Ferrari from 2025 means the seven-time world champion is likely to see out his Formula One career in ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Albon says new Williams FW46 will require a change of driving style Motorsport
  2. Red Bull investigating complaint against team boss Horner Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Isuzu D-Max AT35 Reviews
  4. New Ford Ranger Platinum pricing and specs revealed New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...