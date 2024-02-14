Motorsport

Mercedes seek to climb a mountain with new W15 and 'mega motivated' Hamilton

14 February 2024 - 14:44 By Reuters
The W15 car has a silver nose, marking the 90th anniversary of Mercedes' famed 'Silver Arrows', plus the familiar red, green and black of recent seasons.
The W15 car has a silver nose, marking the 90th anniversary of Mercedes' famed 'Silver Arrows', plus the familiar red, green and black of recent seasons.
Image: Supplied

Lewis Hamilton said he was “mega motivated” as Mercedes presented a heavily revised car for the seven-time world champion's last season before he moves to Ferrari.

Mercedes finished second in 2023 but the former champions failed to win a race for the first time in 11 years, with Red Bull winning 21 of 22 and Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row.

Hamilton, 39, announced this month he would leave the team at the end of the season after signing a multiyear deal.

The Briton said in an online launch before the first laps at Silverstone circuit on Wednesday it had been an emotional time and felt surreal to start his 12th season with the team.

“We are all mega motivated for the year ahead and will give it everything we’ve got,” he said.

Team boss Toto Wolff said once-dominant Mercedes faced a big challenge to get back to the top.

“We know it's difficult, we know it's a big mountain to climb because if a team is far ahead as the Red Bull was last year, that's not easy.

“But we have a superb driver combination, hopefully a fast car, the best people in the factory who are giving it all to succeed and I think there are good ingredients to be back in the front again.”

The W15 builds on the team's learnings from the previous two seasons.
The W15 builds on the team's learnings from the previous two seasons.
Image: Supplied

The W15 car has a silver nose, marking the 90th anniversary of Mercedes' famed “Silver Arrows”, plus the familiar red, green and black of recent seasons.

Hamilton's teammate George Russell said he wanted to get behind the wheel to see how it performed.

“We’ve learnt and grown as a team over the past two seasons. It’s not been plain sailing but I believe the journey we’ve been on will make us stronger in the long run.”

Technical director James Allison said last year's weaknesses had been addressed with a focus on improving the unpredictable and “spiteful” rear axle and making it more reassuring for drivers.

“At the beginning of a corner when you're hard on the brakes and turning in, the rear needs to feel rock solid,” he said.

“And then as you get towards the apex, the car needs to feel progressively more nimble and eager to turn. We have been trying to build that into the car.

“I feel we have delivered on all the things we said we wanted to do,” added Allison.

“We will not know until we run the car. But I think we can say we feel like we have worked well.”

The season starts in Bahrain on March 2.

