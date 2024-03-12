Motorsport

Canary Islands added to WRC calendar

12 March 2024 - 08:02 By Reuters
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Spain will return to the World Rally Championship in 2025 and 2026 with a race on asphalt roads in the Canary Islands, organisers said on Monday.

The Rally Islas Canarias has been part of the European championship since 2016 and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Organisers said it will be held entirely on Gran Canaria, off northwestern Africa, in 2025 before expanding to other islands in 2026.

Spain was last on the calendar in 2022 with a rally based in Salou on the east coast, south of Tarragona.

