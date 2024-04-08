Verstappen questions wisdom of Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

With Verstappen and Red Bull showing again on Sunday they are all but untouchable when the car is reliable, the Dutchman conceded a Shanghai sprint lottery might make things more interesting for fans.
World champion Max Verstappen has questioned the wisdom of throwing Formula One drivers into a sprint weekend on their return to Shanghai International Circuit for the first time since 2019 later this month.
Verstappen restored normal service with a dominant pole to flag victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, leading teammate Sergio Perez home for another Red Bull 1-2.
Next up in two weeks is the return to China, where Formula One has been absent for five years as the country dealt with the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Chinese Grand Prix will include the first of six sprint rounds this season, offering points for the drivers in Saturday's stand-alone 100km race but only one free practice session to get used to the track.
“I think it's not great, let's say it like that, to do that,” Verstappen told reporters after Sunday's race at Suzuka. “Because when you have been away from a track for quite a while, you never know what you're going to experience, right? So it would have been better to have a normal race weekend there.
“Purely from a driving perspective, performance perspective of the sport, it's not the smartest thing to do. But we'll see what we get there.”
