Verstappen questions wisdom of Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

08 April 2024 - 10:18 By Reuters
Verstappen restored normal service with a dominant pole to flag victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, leading teammate Sergio Perez home for another Red Bull 1-2.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

World champion Max Verstappen has questioned the wisdom of throwing Formula One drivers into a sprint weekend on their return to Shanghai International Circuit for the first time since 2019 later this month.

Next up in two weeks is the return to China, where Formula One has been absent for five years as the country dealt with the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Grand Prix will include the first of six sprint rounds this season, offering points for the drivers in Saturday's stand-alone 100km race but only one free practice session to get used to the track.

“I think it's not great, let's say it like that, to do that,” Verstappen told reporters after Sunday's race at Suzuka. “Because when you have been away from a track for quite a while, you never know what you're going to experience, right? So it would have been better to have a normal race weekend there.

“Purely from a driving perspective, performance perspective of the sport, it's not the smartest thing to do. But we'll see what we get there.”

With Verstappen and Red Bull showing again on Sunday they are all but untouchable when the car is reliable, the Dutchman conceded a Shanghai sprint lottery might make things more interesting for fans.

“It probably spices things up a bit more and that's maybe what they would like to see,” he added. “I loved driving there. Hopefully we can hit the ground running as well as we can and hopefully we don't need to fine-tune too many things on the car.”

Carlos Sainz showed with third place in Suzuka after a win in Australia two weeks ago that Ferrari are firmly established at the front of the chasing pack behind Red Bull. The Spaniard was also cautious about the sprint element and said the matter had been raised in the drivers' briefing and with the governing FIA as well as Formula One.

“With these kind of cars to go to a track with one hour of practice and straight into qualifying, with the regulations they put on us ... and how tricky one bump could make the car, I think it's not a good choice to put the sprint after four or five years absence,” he said.

“Maybe for you guys at home it's exciting but for engineers and drivers it's something that for me, we shouldn't take the risk and have a normal weekend.”

Sainz and Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur suggested any resurfacing work at the Hermann Tilke-designed circuit outside Shanghai would add another unknown into the equation.

“But it will be the same for everybody,” Vasseur said. “It will be a matter of reactivity and being able to have a good set-up from the beginning.”

