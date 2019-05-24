Mahindra XUV300 is a tech-savvy challenger to the establishment

It doesn’t roll a lot. Its wheels are perfectly proportional to its compact but deceptively wide and tall body. Its steering feel can be adjusted in three ways: normal, comfort and a firmer sport setting. It'll not scorch the tarmac.

The newly launched Mahindra XUV300 (pronounced “three-double O”) enters SA chiefly aimed at the fiercely contested compact crossover segment that’s dominated by Ford with its Ecosport and Renault with its Captur.

On its cheeky box-like aesthetics the Indian vehicle is a doppelganger to the Suzuki Vitara, another segment protagonist. It's not really being marketed as a mud-plugger of sorts though.

The two engine derivatives and four grade walks on sale are exclusively fitted with front-wheel drive underpinnings and a ground clearance of 180mm. It’ll suffice for travel on most gravel tracks. The aggressive frontal styling, roof rails and blackened wheel arch padding complete the SUV look.

The compact Mahindra is available in an 81kW and 200Nm 1,2l turbo-petrol or with an 85.8 kW and 300Nm 1.5l turbodiesel, the latter being the only derivative at its media launch out in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

Both engines are exclusively paired with six-speed manual transmissions. The diesel’s push forward was eager enough to confidently climb up the steep roads in the area, translating to a surprisingly upbeat and refined progress on flatter surfaces. It also sipped an economical 6.4l/100km on the mostly energetic launch drive style.

Mahindra aims the XUV300 at 25 to 49-year-old urbanites with some attractive pricing incentives and remarkable specification. The W8 grade walk will arrive at your door boasting cream seats, which is a highly attractive feature but one that will boast a stubborn patina in no time. A darker option is available on the W6 spec which happened to be absent on the day.