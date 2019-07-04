Powerful new Lexus coupes hit South Africa

Lexus has launched two high-performance derivatives of its RC executive coupe in SA: the RC F and the RC F Track Edition.

They’re both powered by a normally-aspirated 5.0l V8 (the same engine that the Dakar-winning Toyota Hilux is based on) with outputs of 351kW and 5307Nm.

Power is fed to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic and Lexus claims a 270km/h top speed and 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds.

With stiffened suspension, increased stability and improved aerodynamics, the duo also feature motorsport instruments and bolder styling.