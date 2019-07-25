Renault updates Duster range with new TechRoad model
Red-themed TechRoad adds visual spice to Renault's popular SUV range
Renault SA has introduced a visually spiced-up TechRoad derivative of its popular Duster SUV.
Replacing the Dynamique 4x2 trim level, the TechRoad adopts a hotter styling theme with distinctive red strips on the side doors, 17-inch diamond cut wheels with red caps, and the addition of a new Red Fusion body colour. Inside, the upholstery is of a high quality with red detailing on the seats and striking red interior finishes.
The vehicle is available in two 4x2 derivatives, both powered by the 1.5 dCi turbo diesel engine, in a choice of manual or EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions. In five-speed manual form the 1.5 dCi has power outputs of 66kW and 210Nm, while opting for the EDC version gets you the full-fat 80kW and 250Nm.
Standard features in the Duster TechRoad include a rear parking camera, climate control, cruise control and navigation. The infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which lets you use phone apps on the car’s interface, allowing drivers and passengers to control music, navigate and communicate by way of voice commands and the car’s manual controls.
Standard safety includes ABS brakes with emergency brake assist, electronic stability control, front and side airbags and hillstart assist.
Launched as an affordable, unpretentious and terrain-capable SUV, the first-generation Duster was a success for the French brand, having sold more than 2-million units worldwide and 16,500 locally since it was launched here in 2013.
The second-generation Duster, launched here in October 2018, has been an even better success for Renault SA with a 50% increase in sales.
The midsized SUV benefited from improved refinement, new styling and a fuller spec sheet while still remaining relatively affordable. The styling makeover involves a bolder new look that exudes a more robust off-roader look that’s enhanced by front and rear skid plates, and LED daytime running lights.
The Duster’s 210mm ground clearance is one of the highest in the segment, giving it what Renault says is best-in-class approach (30°) and departure (34°) angles for clambering through the rough stuff.
An interior revamp saw the first generation Duster’s cheap-looking cabin adopting a more upmarket look with premium-looking textures. Improved ergonomics include steering that can now adjust for both height and reach, allowing for different-sized drivers to find a comfortable driving position.
Pricing
Renault Duster 1.6 Expression 4x2 — R255,900
Renault Duster 1.5 dCi TechRoad 4x2 — R293,900
Renault Duster 1.5 dCi TechRoad EDC 4x2 — R327,900
Renault Duster 1.5 dCi Dynamique 4x4 - R327,900
Renault Duster 1.5dCi Prestige EDC 4x2 — R340,900
Prices include a five-year/ 150,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.