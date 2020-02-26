Five things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota C-HR

Toyota on Wednesday launched a new facelifted version of its somewhat polarising C-HR crossover.

Love it or hate it, these are five changes that set it apart from its predecessor.

1. A bright new face

The 2020 C-HR now sports sharper looking front and rear aprons, for an extra shot of visual aggression. The former benefits from a larger (and wider) air dam, as well as more vertically positioned side air intakes. The headlamps on standard and Plus models have also been upgraded to the same LED units used on the range-topping Luxury model.

Toyota has also made available two new shades of paint: Inferno Orange and Oxide Bronze.