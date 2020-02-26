Five things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota C-HR
Toyota on Wednesday launched a new facelifted version of its somewhat polarising C-HR crossover.
Love it or hate it, these are five changes that set it apart from its predecessor.
1. A bright new face
The 2020 C-HR now sports sharper looking front and rear aprons, for an extra shot of visual aggression. The former benefits from a larger (and wider) air dam, as well as more vertically positioned side air intakes. The headlamps on standard and Plus models have also been upgraded to the same LED units used on the range-topping Luxury model.
Toyota has also made available two new shades of paint: Inferno Orange and Oxide Bronze.
2. All the feels you want, less of the ones you don't
Toyota has apparently reprogrammed the electronic power steering (EPS) system of the new C-HR to allow for improved steering feel.
They have also spliced in an upgraded noise vibration harshness (NVH) pack to help reduce cabin noise – a real boon on long trips.
3. No changes under the bonnet
The new C-HR makes do with the proven 1.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that has long offered a decent blend of frugality and performance.
Also used in the Corolla Hatch, this eager little unit kicks out 85kW and 185Nm worth of torque. It can be paired to either a CVT or six-speed manual transmission.
4. A focus on tech
Perhaps the biggest news here is the fact that the 2020 C-HR debuts with Toyota's latest infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. About bloody time, we say.
It also benefits from a larger, centrally-mounted touch screen (8-inches vs 6.1-inches in the previous model) that should enhance general usability.
Toyota Connect is equipped as standard, which includes a complimentary 15-gigabyte in-car WiFi allocation, vehicle telematics, as well as enhanced user features via the MyToyota App.
5. Superior safety systems
A key component of this lifecycle refresh is the additional safety specification across the model range. Standard and Plus grades receive side, curtain and driver knee airbags - in addition to the front driver and passenger units – while rear seatbelt force limiters and pre-tensioners have been added to the standard grade derivative.
The flagship ‘Luxury’ grade model inherits a complete suite of electronic driver safety aids in the form of the Toyota Safety Sense system. These are made up of Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Pre-crash system, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist.
2020 Toyota C-HR Pricing:
- Toyota C-HR 1.2T: R371,700
- Toyota C-HR 1.2T Plus: R403,000
- Toyota C-HR 1.2T Plus CVT: R415,100
- Toyota C-HR 1.2T Luxury CVT: R476,600
All C-HR models are sold with a six-service/90,000 km service plan (intervals set at 15,000 km) and a three-year/100,000km warranty.