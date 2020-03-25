Five things you need to know about the new 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan

Toyota on Wednesday launched its 12th-generation Corolla sedan. Set to build on the enviable successes of its predecessors (Corolla is the world's best-selling automotive nameplate, in case y'all didn't know), these are five things you should know about it.

1 It resembles its hatchback sister

Viewed from the front, the sedan looks pretty much identical to the Corolla Hatch that was launched in SA last year. This is a good thing, because we at TimesLIVE Motoring always thought the hatchback version something of a looker.

Compared with the outgoing sedan, this 12th-generation model sits 20mm lower to the ground. The bonnet edge has also been lowered (-35mm), while the length of the front overhang has been reduced by 25mm. Front and rear track has been increased by 11mm and 22mm respectively. This helps give the vehicle a wider, more aggressive stance.

Two grade options are offered from launch — XS and XR. The XR model serves as the flagship and is available exclusively with the new 2.0-litre “Dynamic Force”, engine with a choice of six-speed manual or 10-speed Shiftmatic CVT. The 1.8 XS serves as the entry point to the range.

XS models roll on 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 205-55-R16 tyres. Range-topping XR models receive sportier turbine-shaped 18-inch alloy wheels with 225-40-R18 tyres.