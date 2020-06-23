New 2020 Jaguar I-Pace gets faster charging and better tech
The new 2020 Jaguar I-Pace has been released, and compared to its predecessor it offers considerably faster charging times as it comes fitted with an 11kW on-board charger as standard.
This means that if you have access to a three-phase electricity supply, you can plug your I-Pace into an 11kW wall box and harvest 53km of range for every hour the car is connected. Charging the car's large 90kWh battery from empty will take 8.6 hours - 4.15 hours faster than it was using the single-phase 7kW wall box charger. The latter is still available for customers who do not yet have access to a three-phase electricity supply.
The 2020 I-Pace also sports the firm's new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Said to be inspired by smartphones, it features a new and intuitive flat menu structure that makes navigating the system easy, with the features and functions you use regularly accessible via the home screen with just a click.
The redesigned navigation system reduces the number of steps required to set a destination by half, and customers are now able to pan and zoom in and out of the map with a pinch of the fingers, just as with a smartphone.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes fitted as standard, as does a dual modem embedded SIM and Bluetooth technology that can pair two phones simultaneously, ensuring you will always be connected. Customers can also choose to fit an optional wireless device charging pad beneath the "floating" centre console.
Other interior highlights include a new 3D surround camera and ClearSight rear-view digital mirror for enhanced all-round visibility.
The automatic climate control system has also been upgraded with an air ionisation system that can filter particles up to PM2.5 in size. One important benefit to the new filtration system is that, when charging, customers can use the I-Pace's pre-conditioning system (which optimises battery temperature) to also purge the cabin of allergens and ultra-fine particles before beginning a journey.
From an exterior styling perspective, the 2020 I-Pace is available in three new shades of paint: Caldera Red, Portofino Blue and Eiger Grey. 19-inch alloy wheels are now available as an option, as is the Black Pack that applies a gloss black finish to the rear badges.
You can also opt for the Bright Pack that complements the car's new Atlas Grey grille pins with similarly fetching bright work accents. Ticking this box gets you a Noble Chrome grille surround, Atlas Grey door mirror caps, Satin Chrome window surrounds as well as a rear diffuser finished in Atlas Grey. It definitely gives the I-Pace extra pizzazz.
The new 2020 Jaguar I-Pace will be available in SA towards the end of the year. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.