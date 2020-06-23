New 2020 Jaguar I-Pace gets faster charging and better tech

The new 2020 Jaguar I-Pace has been released, and compared to its predecessor it offers considerably faster charging times as it comes fitted with an 11kW on-board charger as standard.

This means that if you have access to a three-phase electricity supply, you can plug your I-Pace into an 11kW wall box and harvest 53km of range for every hour the car is connected. Charging the car's large 90kWh battery from empty will take 8.6 hours - 4.15 hours faster than it was using the single-phase 7kW wall box charger. The latter is still available for customers who do not yet have access to a three-phase electricity supply.

The 2020 I-Pace also sports the firm's new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Said to be inspired by smartphones, it features a new and intuitive flat menu structure that makes navigating the system easy, with the features and functions you use regularly accessible via the home screen with just a click.

The redesigned navigation system reduces the number of steps required to set a destination by half, and customers are now able to pan and zoom in and out of the map with a pinch of the fingers, just as with a smartphone.